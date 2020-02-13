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ΑRΜING UP up like your lives depend on it BY DANA ASHLIE
Dana Ashlie
Dana Ashlie
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415 views • February 13, 2020
Published on Jul 25, 2019

Experts share how you can help join the RΕSISΤANCΕ of the Five GΕΕ τakeover. Enjoy the pre-show talks after you sign up for this FREE online summit here:
http://bit.ly/5GCrisisSummitDanaAshlie

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Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters

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Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc

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Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75

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MEN: Get EMF protection for your genetic offspring & receive discount by using this link:
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...

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Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF:

Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...

Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...

Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...



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As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH! To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:

paypal.me/DanaAshlie

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Or reach me old school snail mail:

Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317

Email: [email protected]

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My future website will be located at : http://www.DefeatTheBeast.com I will eventually be carrying Heavy Metal and Ge0Engin33ring Detox Tools as well as RF Shielding Products for your health.

Music Intro: Double Drift by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/


Music Outro:
Dirty Mac by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Keywords
5gaidanadana ashleyvigilantdana ashlie
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