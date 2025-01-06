Today Orthodox Russians & Serbs celebrate Christmas Eve. Tomorrow is Christmas.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Orthodox Russians and Serbs celebrate Christmas Eve. Tomorrow is Christmas.
Here is how Serbs are celebrating this day in temporarily NATO-occupied Kosovo, which is legally part of Serbia.
On this day, Serbs carry an oak branch into their homes. Oak has great symbolic in Slavic culture as home protector. It is being celebrated and praised and gifts are put onto it.