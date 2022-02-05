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Owen Benjamin - An interesting and outspoken view
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13 views • February 05, 2022
This clip was taken from a video (linked below) which also featured Bishop Williams and David Irving. Two men who uphold and defend our rights to freedom of speech and help to remind us that it's of critical importance to oppose the censorship of truth.
Source channel: iceni-rising
Original title: The Eternal Victims #AntiSemathic
Full video link (11.56): https://www.bitchute.com/video/jL0KnSEGpkqD/
Source channel: iceni-rising
Original title: The Eternal Victims #AntiSemathic
Full video link (11.56): https://www.bitchute.com/video/jL0KnSEGpkqD/
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