Five Finger Death Punch -Salvation

Video done on/around Dec. 3rd 2011



Disgusted by your weakness, You have no right to live, To know you is to hate you, But your life's yours to give



You monkey see, you monkey do, You're always doing what they tell you to, You're such a puppet on a string, You don't get it!



Chorus: I won't bow to something that I've never seen, Can't believe in something that doesn't believe in me, I'm not blood of your blood, I'm no son of your god, I've no faith in your fate, Still I find salvation-



You think you have the answers to every last detail, In your eyes, you're the victor, In mine you've all but failed



You monkey see, you monkey do, You're always doing what they tell you to, You're like a puppet on a string, You don't get it!



You monkey see, you monkey do, You're always doing what they tell you to, You're like a puppet on a string, You don't get it!



I won't bow to something that I've never seen, Can't believe in something that doesn't believe in me, I'm not blood of your blood, I'm no son of your god

I've no faith in your fate, Still I find salvation, Still I find salvation, Still I find salvation

