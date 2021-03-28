FEAR GOD; PASSOVER vs. EASTER AND CHRISTMAS: WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? Luke 124-7, 20210328

FEAR GOD; PASSOVER vs. EASTER AND CHRISTMAS: WHO DO YOU BELIEVE

Luke 124-7 Matthew 10:27-28 King James Version (KJV) 27

What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops. 28 And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear Him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. Luke 12:4-7 King James Version (KJV) 4 And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. 5 But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear Him, which after He hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear Him. 6 Are not five sparrows sold for two farthings, and not one of them is forgotten before God? 7 But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows. Amen! Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!

FEAR GOD; PASSOVER, vs. EASTER AND CHRISTMAS: WHO DO YOU BELIEVE







