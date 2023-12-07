NWO: COVID-19 bioweapon whistleblower arrested by NZ govt for exposing excess deaths

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Understanding the lies & Sparemethelies





Barry Young exposes the excess deaths caused by COVID-19 bioweapons or vaccines. Mr. Young got arrested by the New Zealand government for spreading truth, for sharing government data on the dangers of the COVID-19 bioweapon.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington