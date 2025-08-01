BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Larry Johnson Russia holds all the cards in Ukrainian conflict
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1299 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 1 day ago

🚨 Larry Johnson: Russia holds all the cards in Ukrainian conflict

Russia is willing to negotiate but the West displays a lack of “genuine interest” in reaching a peaceful settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, former CIA officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik while commenting on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also observes that:

🔸 NATO’s expansion and the “unrelenting hostility” of Western intelligence services bent on destroying Russia are the true causes of the Ukrainian conflict

🔸 Russia holds both the strategic and tactical advantage whereas the West lacks both the manpower and the “industrial capability to produce and sustain production of critical weapons systems in the midst of a war"

🔸 Ukraine’s future is bleak: Western aid will become more scarce while Ukrainian forces’ setbacks on the battlefield will increase dramatically

🔸 Given the current situation on the battlefield, it would not be surprising if Russia ends up “in possession of Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and possibly Kharkov” by the time the conflict ends

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy