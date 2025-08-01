🚨 Larry Johnson: Russia holds all the cards in Ukrainian conflict

Russia is willing to negotiate but the West displays a lack of “genuine interest” in reaching a peaceful settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, former CIA officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik while commenting on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also observes that:

🔸 NATO’s expansion and the “unrelenting hostility” of Western intelligence services bent on destroying Russia are the true causes of the Ukrainian conflict

🔸 Russia holds both the strategic and tactical advantage whereas the West lacks both the manpower and the “industrial capability to produce and sustain production of critical weapons systems in the midst of a war"

🔸 Ukraine’s future is bleak: Western aid will become more scarce while Ukrainian forces’ setbacks on the battlefield will increase dramatically

🔸 Given the current situation on the battlefield, it would not be surprising if Russia ends up “in possession of Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and possibly Kharkov” by the time the conflict ends