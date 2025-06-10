Tony Byker - 'Patterns In The Rain' (Original Mix)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the album 'Herding Humanity'
Downloads & CD's here
https://www.artcore.com/tony-byker
Downloads,CDs & Art here
https://tonybyker.wixsite.com/tonybyker
Thanks to Laurence Bouchard for some clips and stills
https://www.laurencebouchard.com/
Patterns In The Rain :
Damn those words
Feels like surgery
Might as well give me a lobotomy
Say what happened to you ?
Well I can say the same
Frozen in time
Now I see patterns in the rain
Why does it matter ?
Why do you care ?
Just live your life
Cos there’s nothing but despair yeh
Look so sad
But how can I be happy
When nobody gives a damn
Don’t read between the lines
We’re all connected
All affected
Warned you not to do it
But you did it anyway
Damn that guy
That’s all he talks about
Kosher potion
Brain cells calcified
Big mistake but so hard to admit it
That’s the only way that we’re going to win it
Win what ?
Who are they ?
What the hell you talking about ?
Demanding the motive
Before seeing it’s a crime scene
Patterns in the raindrops fall
Reflections matter
If your viewpoint’s flawed
Patterns in the raindrops fall
All dreams shattered
When the future’s dicey
I’m right here where I’m supposed to be
Truth forever searching my destiny
Poor as a mouse
Happy as a louse
Daring to be honest and fear no labour
In the city of lost souls go
Light beyond reflection’s shadow
Patterns in the rain so brightly
Equilibrium the world breathes
And you just can’t hear me