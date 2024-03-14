Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Crimes Of Israel
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
96 Subscribers
107 views
Published 19 hours ago

With more and more voices calling out for the end of the genocide in Gaza, including those in the Jewish community, it's business as usual for the Zionist criminals, as they continue to hurt as many as possible in their evil quest.

These video shorts are heartbreaking, to say the least.

Video Sources:

Al Jazeera English

BusyMomDIYer

Equal Humanity

Middle East Eye

The Telegraph

World Beyond Capitalism

Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sands Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between any of the above and this channel.

pce th201:52

Keywords
israelgenocidewar crimespalestiniansgazawar criminalsidfidf murderers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket