Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 05/04/2026

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Sunday School Teaching: Counting the Omer
Sunday Teacher: Apostle Lou Young
Sunday Main Message: Waiting on the Lord
Sunday School Teacher: Pastor Jonathan Gallo
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