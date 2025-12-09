BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Jesus Heals Ten Lepers"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
1 day ago

My new video looks at another miracle healing by Jesus Christ.  He meets ten lepers on a road who have infectious skin diseases.  They lived in a leper colony, totally isolated and barred from any Jewish ceremonial worship.  The lepers approach Jesus carefully, and shouted to Him "Jesus Master, have pity on us."  Jesus tells them go see the priest to be examined.  Before they reached the priest the men were actually healed!  Only one of the former lepers comes back to thank Jesus.  This saddened Jesus.  My video is entitled "Jesus Heals Ten Lepers."

Keywords
jesus heals lepersjesus heals ten lepersmen had leprosyceremonial uncleanlepers were isolated and lived as outcaststhe priest examined the lepersthe ten men pleased with jesus to heal themjesus tells the lepers to go be examined by the priestas the lepers walked they were healedonly one of the lepers came to thank jesusthe other lepers were also healed because of their faith
