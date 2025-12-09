© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My new video looks at another miracle healing by Jesus Christ. He meets ten lepers on a road who have infectious skin diseases. They lived in a leper colony, totally isolated and barred from any Jewish ceremonial worship. The lepers approach Jesus carefully, and shouted to Him "Jesus Master, have pity on us." Jesus tells them go see the priest to be examined. Before they reached the priest the men were actually healed! Only one of the former lepers comes back to thank Jesus. This saddened Jesus. My video is entitled "Jesus Heals Ten Lepers."