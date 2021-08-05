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Sea Of Green. Volume 01. How To Flower Cannabis Clones
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33 views • August 05, 2021
How to Flower Cannabis Clones
by High Times Productions
Invented in Holland and perfected in America, the "Sea of Green" technique places rooted clones into immediate flowering. It is the most effeceint and productive means of cannabis cultivation.
Sea of Green is a very detailed instructional tape explaining the "Sea of Green" cultivation technique, which has been called the fastest and easiest growing process ever. This DVD illustrates the entire technique from seed to clone to speedy harvest.
by High Times Productions
Invented in Holland and perfected in America, the "Sea of Green" technique places rooted clones into immediate flowering. It is the most effeceint and productive means of cannabis cultivation.
Sea of Green is a very detailed instructional tape explaining the "Sea of Green" cultivation technique, which has been called the fastest and easiest growing process ever. This DVD illustrates the entire technique from seed to clone to speedy harvest.
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