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Vaccine Safety Concerns Being Ignored !!
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391 views • March 11, 2021
This clip, featuring James Corbett and Del Bigtree, begins with issues of censorship and the gaslighting of natural public concern but at the 02.30 point is the mention that scientific warnings of there are dangers that the Covid vaccine could cause permanent sterility in women. The conclusion shows those warnings have been ignored and that vaccine was approved in the UK.
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