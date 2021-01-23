Prophecy about Trump's coming back in The Oval Office

Thus says the Lord:



“I will chop off their tentacles.

The enemy will not succeed

on my anointed one.

I will set him back and

I will provide that

he does all my will.

He's my anointed,

my holy territory.

He will do all my will and

finish the task I gave him.

The seeds of the enemy

will not succeed.

Nothing will grow

and if anything grows

I will destroy it.”



Thus says the Lord.





But maybe you will

have to wait and fight

in this spiritual battle

using spiritual weapons

for some time.

We got similar promise

when we pray for our

Slovenian premier.

He was legally voted in

and then enemy put him

out of the office.

We got word

and had to pray

and believe

for a few years

but now he's in again

and the promise

that the Lord gave us

is fulfilled.



Praise the Lord.