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Prophecy about Trump's coming back in The Oval Office
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1264 views • January 23, 2021
Thus says the Lord:
“I will chop off their tentacles.
The enemy will not succeed
on my anointed one.
I will set him back and
I will provide that
he does all my will.
He's my anointed,
my holy territory.
He will do all my will and
finish the task I gave him.
The seeds of the enemy
will not succeed.
Nothing will grow
and if anything grows
I will destroy it.”
Thus says the Lord.
But maybe you will
have to wait and fight
in this spiritual battle
using spiritual weapons
for some time.
We got similar promise
when we pray for our
Slovenian premier.
He was legally voted in
and then enemy put him
out of the office.
We got word
and had to pray
and believe
for a few years
but now he's in again
and the promise
that the Lord gave us
is fulfilled.
Praise the Lord.
“I will chop off their tentacles.
The enemy will not succeed
on my anointed one.
I will set him back and
I will provide that
he does all my will.
He's my anointed,
my holy territory.
He will do all my will and
finish the task I gave him.
The seeds of the enemy
will not succeed.
Nothing will grow
and if anything grows
I will destroy it.”
Thus says the Lord.
But maybe you will
have to wait and fight
in this spiritual battle
using spiritual weapons
for some time.
We got similar promise
when we pray for our
Slovenian premier.
He was legally voted in
and then enemy put him
out of the office.
We got word
and had to pray
and believe
for a few years
but now he's in again
and the promise
that the Lord gave us
is fulfilled.
Praise the Lord.
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