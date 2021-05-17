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LEAKED FOOTAGE SHOWS US SOLDIERS TALKING ABOUT ALIENS, UFOS AND MAJESTIC 12
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1537 views • May 17, 2021
SOURCE: Truth Talk News
This Leaked Footage from 2012 Shows US Soldiers Talking About Alien Beings, UFOs and Majestic
The video was leaked not too long ago all over the internet . The video showcases a military base and more specifically one soldier explaining to everyone around that aliens are real and UFOs too. The video pretty much just went viral as it showcases an army vet talking about his own experiences and more specifically, he even talks about the famous Majestic 12 program which is definitely worth a second look after hearing what he had to say of it.
In order to prove his point, he even ends up drawing an alien’s face on the whiteboard and he even includes a drawing of the ship that it pilots for the most part. What’s really quite eerie about the video in itself is just how normal everything appears to be.
As you can see, everybody’s listening in, nobody is actually stopping him or laughing at him. For the most part, the atmosphere seems rather somber as everybody here appears to have accepted the fact that aliens and UFOs are real. We tried to spot whether the video itself was faked but so far, we couldn’t tell if there were any edits around. The video perfectly matches the audio as far as we know.
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS on BitChute
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
http://www.howardnema.com
TRUTH TALK NEWS on Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/truthtalknews
TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 5 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbWXoCpU5LRX_Dw6pg9THHg
TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL (FREEDOM FIRST FILMS) on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
Let us take a journey together down the rabbit hole.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION by Alexander King (1992): https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/documents/TheFirstGlobalRevolution_text.pdf
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America's Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
Take advantage of all the other books, articles, links and information available at http://www.HowardNema.com
Read BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER: Below is link to a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity's progress from the shadows though out the ages. You will find an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF's, articles, white papers, links, reports, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
Watch TRUTH TALK NEWS, a talk show discussing suppressed history, current events, politics, pop culture, the esoteric and exoteric, and all things New World Order
THURSDAYS 9pm in Western Connecticut on Spectrum Cable Channel 192 serving the towns of Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Colebrook, Danbury, Harwinton, Kent, Monroe, New Hartford, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Roxbury, Sherman, Southbury, Trumbull, Washington, West Hartland, Winchester and Woodbury.
WILLIAM COOPER'S FULL MYSTERY BABYLON SERIES (44 EPISODES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itO8A0z5HdY&;list=PLfqzOxBqtdDU3PQPiVs71k7FobaYKJLmL
Subscribe to William Cooper's MYSTERY BABYLON CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5XZgqTNBIsGRB3CtszmcQ
SOCIAL MEDIA:
http://www.twitter.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.facebook.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.HowardNema.com is censored and blocked by Facebook. Nothing can be posted or shared on Facebook from HowardNema.com due to "community standards" violations concerning bogus accusations of bullying, harassment and hate speech.
When truth is called hate, when hate is called love, when ideological beliefs breed rage and violence, our society treads on dangerous ground. Ground that has been traveled many times before by fellow travelers and followers of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol-Pot and many other Utopian charlatan totalitarians throughout the centuries. Censorship should be a warning sign from history.
Original Source: https://happeningnews.net/this-leaked-footage-shows-us-soldiers-talking-about-alien-beings-ufos-and-majestic-12-4017/?fbclid=IwAR19RLAHGf-dMHBf-J0gFb-zxzLRXTwiA2MO
This Leaked Footage from 2012 Shows US Soldiers Talking About Alien Beings, UFOs and Majestic
The video was leaked not too long ago all over the internet . The video showcases a military base and more specifically one soldier explaining to everyone around that aliens are real and UFOs too. The video pretty much just went viral as it showcases an army vet talking about his own experiences and more specifically, he even talks about the famous Majestic 12 program which is definitely worth a second look after hearing what he had to say of it.
In order to prove his point, he even ends up drawing an alien’s face on the whiteboard and he even includes a drawing of the ship that it pilots for the most part. What’s really quite eerie about the video in itself is just how normal everything appears to be.
As you can see, everybody’s listening in, nobody is actually stopping him or laughing at him. For the most part, the atmosphere seems rather somber as everybody here appears to have accepted the fact that aliens and UFOs are real. We tried to spot whether the video itself was faked but so far, we couldn’t tell if there were any edits around. The video perfectly matches the audio as far as we know.
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS on BitChute
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
http://www.howardnema.com
TRUTH TALK NEWS on Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/truthtalknews
TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 5 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbWXoCpU5LRX_Dw6pg9THHg
TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL (FREEDOM FIRST FILMS) on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
Let us take a journey together down the rabbit hole.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION by Alexander King (1992): https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/documents/TheFirstGlobalRevolution_text.pdf
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America's Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
Take advantage of all the other books, articles, links and information available at http://www.HowardNema.com
Read BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER: Below is link to a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity's progress from the shadows though out the ages. You will find an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF's, articles, white papers, links, reports, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
Watch TRUTH TALK NEWS, a talk show discussing suppressed history, current events, politics, pop culture, the esoteric and exoteric, and all things New World Order
THURSDAYS 9pm in Western Connecticut on Spectrum Cable Channel 192 serving the towns of Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Colebrook, Danbury, Harwinton, Kent, Monroe, New Hartford, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Roxbury, Sherman, Southbury, Trumbull, Washington, West Hartland, Winchester and Woodbury.
WILLIAM COOPER'S FULL MYSTERY BABYLON SERIES (44 EPISODES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itO8A0z5HdY&;list=PLfqzOxBqtdDU3PQPiVs71k7FobaYKJLmL
Subscribe to William Cooper's MYSTERY BABYLON CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5XZgqTNBIsGRB3CtszmcQ
SOCIAL MEDIA:
http://www.twitter.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.facebook.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.HowardNema.com is censored and blocked by Facebook. Nothing can be posted or shared on Facebook from HowardNema.com due to "community standards" violations concerning bogus accusations of bullying, harassment and hate speech.
When truth is called hate, when hate is called love, when ideological beliefs breed rage and violence, our society treads on dangerous ground. Ground that has been traveled many times before by fellow travelers and followers of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol-Pot and many other Utopian charlatan totalitarians throughout the centuries. Censorship should be a warning sign from history.
Original Source: https://happeningnews.net/this-leaked-footage-shows-us-soldiers-talking-about-alien-beings-ufos-and-majestic-12-4017/?fbclid=IwAR19RLAHGf-dMHBf-J0gFb-zxzLRXTwiA2MO
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