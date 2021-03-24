© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music - Shes' Leaving Home - (With Harp)
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • March 24, 2021
The Analogues do "Shes' Leaving Home" better than anyone else today. No one, even the Beatles performed these songs live with FULL orchestration. We only could hear it on their albums...but never in concert until The Analogues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.