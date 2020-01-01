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M.Lion dominate 2 full grown African Elephants "Live video" (Episode #79) - One on One
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115 views • January 01, 2020
One reason that Lion called King is this...
Of course there are Lions that can scare an elephant
But there are Lions like these on video that are not scared of anything...
Enjoy
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►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
►Live video 2 Angry Lions dominate 2 Male Tigers on short attack : https://www.bitchute.com/video/3S0Gp12202Aj/
Of course there are Lions that can scare an elephant
But there are Lions like these on video that are not scared of anything...
Enjoy
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
►Live video 2 Angry Lions dominate 2 Male Tigers on short attack : https://www.bitchute.com/video/3S0Gp12202Aj/
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