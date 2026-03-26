He said they are following a script…

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In 1992, Bill Cooper made a series of statements that, at the time, sounded impossible. Extreme. Even irrational. But decades later… some of those words feel uncomfortably familiar. In this video, we go back to those original recordings — breaking down what he actually said, the patterns he pointed to, and why so many people believe we might be watching parts of it unfold right now. — This video is for educational and documentary purposes. The content presented includes historical recordings, interpretations, and publicly available information. Viewers are encouraged to think critically and form their own conclusions. Bill Cooper Interview CNN Uncut 1992 original FULL - • Bill Cooper Interview CNN Uncut 1992 origi...