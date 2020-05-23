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AVVISO VACCINO ANTINFLUENZALE 2018-19. Come il mercurio causa processi neurodegenerativi cerebrali
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9 views • May 23, 2020
NONOSTANTE LE RACCOMANDAZIONI UFFICIALI, QUESTO VACCINO METTE IN PERICOLO LE DONNE INCINTE E I BAMBINI PERCHÉ ANCORA CONTIENE MERCURIO.
Alcuni articoli scientifici che riguardano la pericolosità dei vaccini.
https://sciechimicheinformazionicorrette.blogspot.com/2020/05/avviso-vaccino-antinfluenzale-2018-19.html
Alcuni articoli scientifici che riguardano la pericolosità dei vaccini.
https://sciechimicheinformazionicorrette.blogspot.com/2020/05/avviso-vaccino-antinfluenzale-2018-19.html
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