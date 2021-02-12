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Shout at the Walls: the lies come down and Truth rises
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450 views • February 12, 2021
Peaceful protest at your county courthouse noon each day Feb14 to Mar4. Follow Joshua 6 as a model. Walk around your county courthouse making noise with instruments but no voices. As we request the military ensure election Integrity, Recount, Audit(IRA), Valentines day +17 and Inauguration Day. The lies must come down! Truth must Rise!
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