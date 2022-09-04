Exclusive RT talks with Azov members who survived Elenovka shelling

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RT
September 3, 2022
More than 50 captive Azov battalion members were killed when Ukrainian shells struck the prison they were in. More than 50 were also wounded and brought to a hospital in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Now they are completely healthy. RT’s Roman Kosarev spoke to some of them to find out how they were treated.
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