© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Govt: Give Up Freedom For Safety And Security, Mask Recalls In Canada And "Vaccine Hesitancy"
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • April 05, 2021
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety. These words should be posted everywhere for all to see!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56632084
http://www.dailyalternative.co.uk/brits-must-give-digital-freedom-nca-chief/
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/04/mask-recall-in-canadian-schools-and-daycares-due-to-lung-damage-potential-wearers-felt-like-they-were-swallowing-cat-hair.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-half-of-healthcare-workers-have-declined-coronavirus-shots
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/11/590x/Covid-testing-1418601.jpg?r=1617451203914
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56632084
http://www.dailyalternative.co.uk/brits-must-give-digital-freedom-nca-chief/
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/04/mask-recall-in-canadian-schools-and-daycares-due-to-lung-damage-potential-wearers-felt-like-they-were-swallowing-cat-hair.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-half-of-healthcare-workers-have-declined-coronavirus-shots
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/11/590x/Covid-testing-1418601.jpg?r=1617451203914
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.