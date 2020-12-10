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(MIAC #292) Make Dirty and Dangerous Energy Financially Obsolete
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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45 views • December 10, 2020
Tom Ross from Teznic and David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss the replacement of oil with Hydrogen and the global economy with Cryptocurrency. A futurist glimpse around the corner to 2025.
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***

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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com

●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy7AcOSOdz/

●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
https://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
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