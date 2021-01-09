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Gratitude Expressed + Love is Life's Purpose
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5 views • January 09, 2021
When we are able to exchange gratitude in love with another person it amplifies the feeling that only within us and them but for the world. The magic of gratitude is what upon our deathbed we will remember and the fond memories that will guide us to whatever realm exist beyond this one.
This is an encouragement to go out and share this gratitude, as we did with the nurses and Doctor Who helped save our babies life.
#gratitude #love #postivity
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This is an encouragement to go out and share this gratitude, as we did with the nurses and Doctor Who helped save our babies life.
#gratitude #love #postivity
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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