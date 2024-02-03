Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PRIDE FLAG BURNOUTS...WHAT SHOULD BE DONE?
channel image
KevinJJohnston
264 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
90 views
Published 21 hours ago

The radical left have been complaining about people all over North America spinning there tires on pride flags which they have painted on the asphalt.

I give the best answer as to what should be done four or two people who spend tires on Pride Flags!

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: http://www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: http://www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at http://www.KevinJJohnston.me

BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston

#news #politics #podcast #Prideflag #LGBTQ #radicalleft #gay #lesbian #spinningtires #tires #spinning #burningrubber #hatecrime #hatespeech #left #us #today #Club

Keywords
newspoliticsuspodcastleftlgbtqgaylesbianspinningtodaytiresclubhatespeechhatecrimeradicalleftprideflagspinningtiresburningrubber

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket