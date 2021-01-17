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You're Accepted! - Bruce Tyson - Ephesians 1:6 [UPDATED]
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30 views • January 17, 2021
[UPDATED: We've corrected a couple typos in the slides.] God accepts you. Learn about His offer. Accept His terms. Enjoy the benefits. Bruce Tyson encourages you to accept salvation through Jesus Christ. Follow along with the transcript of this message at https://brucetyson.com/youre-accepted/
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