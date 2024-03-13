Create New Account
Cliff Schrader: Cliff Notes - Port Huron City Council, City Manager James Freed, and PHPD
Blue Water Healthy Living
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Cliff Schrader talks with Eileen and shares his opinion on the Port Huron City Council Meetings, Coffee Sessions with Port Huron City Manager James Freed, and his recent encounter with the Port Huron Police Department.


city councilport huroneileen teschliving exponentiallyjames freedcity managercliff schraderport huron police department

