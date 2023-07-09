Create New Account
CBDCs are a solution for a problem we don’t have, and they want to implant it under our skin
THIS is the most important and informative interview ever - it is now in my top three of all time. Recorded the other day in Amsterdam - it is compelling and crucial.

Download Professor Werner's reference list here and enjoy! 

https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Prof-Richard-Werner-Links-to-some-key-works.pdf

https://expose-news.com/2023/07/09/cbdcs-are-a-solution-for-a-problem-we-dont-have/


Keywords
nwoivor cumminscbdcprofessor wernercbdc implantmonetary polices

