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Intel Expert Warns of US Civil War, Details Guerrilla Tactics
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180 views • May 04, 2021
Harrison talks with the founder of Forward Observer, Mike Shelby, about the purpose of intelligence. From analyzing your surroundings to what key indicators analysts look for to prepare for possible scenarios. Mike Shelby also shares a bit about his background and what he sees as the likely future for the United States.
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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