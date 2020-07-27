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Death Toll ASSUMPTIONS | From The Horse's Mouth
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10 views • July 27, 2020
Authoritative voices explain why the death toll is rising... PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills Become a patron: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills Soci...
Keywords
liam scheffpcr testingcredibleworldwide pandemicassumeddeath certificatesbelaruscaused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to deathpolymerase chain reactionsuspected or likelyprobable or presumedoffice for national statisticsit is satisfactory to apply clinical judgementprof walter ricciardiadvisor to italys health ministerevidencebased science
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