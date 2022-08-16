The Alarming Reason Why People Are Still Burning Garbage Saikawa Lab at Emory #shorts

Here’s why people are STILL burning garbage: 🔥

Eri Saikawa, an associate professor of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Emory College, exposes why communities continue to incinerate their garbage.

According to Eri, some communities continue to burn their garbage simply because they do not have the infrastructure to properly dispose of their waste.❌

Would YOU burn your garbage if you were in this kind of community? Type YES if you would or NO if you’d rather figure out a better way to deal with your trash! 🚯