Climate Realism Series, 'When the wind stops' (pt2)Not Economical To Store Surplus Energy.





Paul explains how Extinction Rebellion, the Green Movement and Politicians ALL get their figures wrong. Off shore wind turbines are much more expensive to maintain, due to blades deteriorating far quicker out at sea. The blades come from China and made in factories fired by fossil fuel Helicopters need to be used etc all contributing to an expensive unworkable project.





Boris Johnson being convinced of the argument decided as an alternative that the roll out of on shore wind farm project should triple. This is a recipe for failure as well as catastrphic damage to wild life will ensue. The seagulls might be spared but migratory birds such as the Pink Footed Geese that have travelled to our shores for centuries from Iceland in their 10's 000 to find food when the Sun never rises above the horizon from September to March each year. Many other bird species, bats and pollinators will be killed. All to no avail if the wind stops blowing as it did for 9 days in a row recently.





This is an important video because it totally exposes the absurdity of storing wind energy to even out it's supply.

The producer Paul Burgess found at the original youtube source url says like always, he will answer any questions on the subjects raised within the video. If you have multiple questions please post each on a different post - it make it easier for others to follow.





