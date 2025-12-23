Tragic moment 'Call of Duty' series creater, Vince Zampella & his passenger were killed

The moment of the car accident in which the creator of the Call of Duty series, Vince Zampella, and his passenger were killed.

His red 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS Ferrari was swept off the road at high speed while exiting the tunnel.

Call of Duty co-creator and Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella, 55, died on Sunday, December 22, 2025, in a fatal car crash on the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles County, California.

The driver was trapped inside following the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected, police said. They died after being taken to a nearby hospital, officers said.

The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 62 in an unincorporated area part of the county close to Altadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

