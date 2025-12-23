BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tragic moment 'Call of Duty' series creater, Vince Zampella & his passenger were killed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
352 views • 1 day ago

The moment of the car accident in which the creator of the Call of Duty series, Vince Zampella, and his passenger were killed.

His red 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS Ferrari was swept off the road at high speed while exiting the tunnel.

Call of Duty co-creator and Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella, 55, died on Sunday, December 22, 2025, in a fatal car crash on the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles County, California.

The driver was trapped inside following the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected, police said. They died after being taken to a nearby hospital, officers said. 

The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 62 in an unincorporated area part of the county close to Altadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Adding more, about the same:

US game developer Vince Zampella, one of the creators of Call of Duty and head of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, has died.

According to NBC LA, the 55-year-old was killed in a car crash in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. His vehicle left the road and slammed into a concrete barrier. Police said the driver died at the scene, while the passenger later died in hospital.

Zampella was among the founders of Call of Duty and worked on Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, and later Battlefield 6.

Footage from the scene shows the moment of the crash: a red Ferrari lost control at high speed while exiting a tunnel, killing Zampella and his passenger.

