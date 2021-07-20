TruNews - 7/20/21*

Jul 20, 2021CHINA BAIT AND SWITCH: COMMIES SAY FT. DETRICK LEAKED COVIDCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke examine how Communist China is demanding a WHO-led investigation of the U.S. bioweapons lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.According to Xi, that’s the true origin of COVID. And according to Fauci, the lab leak theory is not so crazy after all. Could they be setting the stage for a bait-n-switch on who’s to blame for the pandemic?Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/20/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror