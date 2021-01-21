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Trump Failed - The Republic Is Dead - We Are The Founding Fathers Now -
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111 views • January 21, 2021
Shaun Moon talks about the failure of Trump, the Q-Anon Psy Op and Stewart Rhodes' call to Patriots to organise to resist the invevitable coming tyranny. We are the Founding Fathers now, this is the last chance for America and it is in our hands.
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