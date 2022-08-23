WION: 23AUG22 - Is Oral Vaccine of Polio Linked to Recent Cases in the US, UK, Israel?

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Authorities in Jerusalem, New York, and London have recently discovered signs that the Polio virus is spreading there. Watch this video to find out how the oral vaccine for Polio is linked to these recent cases.

#Polio #Vaccine #WION

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