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Halloween: its origins and traditions
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52 views • October 27, 2021
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Credits to a brother who speaks truth.
Halloween is filled with darkness from symbols of death, ghosts, witches and devils. The Most High wants us to be separate from evil and darkness and to embrace the Light, which is found in Christ. In 1 Thessalonians 5:22, we are asked to “abstain from all appearance of evil.”
Satanists believe that "after one’s own birthday, the two major satanic holidays are Walpurgisnacht (Walpurgis Night) and Halloween (or All Hallows’ Eve)." That being said, satanists concede Halloween as one of their major holidays! Do you still want to be part of it?
This is not about not having fun! This is about admonishing what the Elohim of the Bible wants us to do as His children: to put our faith in Christ, His Son; to love Him and our neighbor and to not partake in evil. As the apostle James mentions, Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you (James 4:7).
In 3 John 1:11, we read, Beloved, follow not that which is evil, but that which is good. He that doeth good is of God: but he that doeth evil hath not seen God.
According to 2 Corinthians 6:14,17, we read, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? [...] Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
Further, we read in 1 John 2:15, Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
As we are in the last days, let's love the Creator and Christ, His Son. Turn to Christ, flee worldliness & through faith in Him, keep His 10 commandments (Revelation 14:12; Exo. 20), which represent His love (1 John 5:3). Stop believing in fables & man-made deceptions, which come from the evil one. You won't find truth in man's theories & traditions.
The Bible contains the words of Christ. If you want to disqualify Him, that's your choice but one thing is for sure: Christ IS coming back. Do the right thing: embrace Christ, the Source of love & eternal life.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who speaks truth.
Halloween is filled with darkness from symbols of death, ghosts, witches and devils. The Most High wants us to be separate from evil and darkness and to embrace the Light, which is found in Christ. In 1 Thessalonians 5:22, we are asked to “abstain from all appearance of evil.”
Satanists believe that "after one’s own birthday, the two major satanic holidays are Walpurgisnacht (Walpurgis Night) and Halloween (or All Hallows’ Eve)." That being said, satanists concede Halloween as one of their major holidays! Do you still want to be part of it?
This is not about not having fun! This is about admonishing what the Elohim of the Bible wants us to do as His children: to put our faith in Christ, His Son; to love Him and our neighbor and to not partake in evil. As the apostle James mentions, Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you (James 4:7).
In 3 John 1:11, we read, Beloved, follow not that which is evil, but that which is good. He that doeth good is of God: but he that doeth evil hath not seen God.
According to 2 Corinthians 6:14,17, we read, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? [...] Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
Further, we read in 1 John 2:15, Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
As we are in the last days, let's love the Creator and Christ, His Son. Turn to Christ, flee worldliness & through faith in Him, keep His 10 commandments (Revelation 14:12; Exo. 20), which represent His love (1 John 5:3). Stop believing in fables & man-made deceptions, which come from the evil one. You won't find truth in man's theories & traditions.
The Bible contains the words of Christ. If you want to disqualify Him, that's your choice but one thing is for sure: Christ IS coming back. Do the right thing: embrace Christ, the Source of love & eternal life.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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