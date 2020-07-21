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Religious People Everywhere using Psalm 91 to fight COVID-19
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Operation_love_Revolution
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173 views • July 21, 2020
The Psalm 91 prayer for protection is being preached a lot during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and it certainly is an inspiring passage to read whenever we are going through difficult times. But have you considered that Psalm in the context of the rest of the Bible...specifically the teachings of Jesus? How do you reconcile teachings about martyrdom and Christian persecution with ones about protection, health and prosperity? This video will help you to understand the bigger picture.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH0fG...
Adding Prayer to Coronavirus Care
Samaritans Purse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy4s7...
Community brings worship to hospital parking lots to pray for patients and doctors
KMOV St. Louis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C7my...
Ministers and Nurses use power of prayer during lunch hour gathering outside Annie Penn Hospital ...
WXII 12 News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc00L...
Medical City Healthcare Chaplain Prays with COVID 19 Unit 1
HCAHealthcare

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4pxz...
Trump uses White House coronavirus briefing to promote corporate allies
Guardian News

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/whit...
Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebh9Q...
MyPillow founder responds to media critique of his faith-based speech
Fox Business

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkgSs...
Pastor arrested for large service held despite safer-at-home order l GMA
Good Morning America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQUcx...
Pastor Preaches God is Sparing the U.S. From Coronavirus Because of Trump | NowThis
NowThisNews

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Yunh...
Vic Berger Presents: TV Pastor Jim Bakker Really Wants You to Think He Can Cure Coronavirus
vicenews

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQ...
Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
KennethCopelandMinistries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUmkt...
Lumo Project- the gospel of Luke
LUMO
Keywords
christianprayerpandemiccoronaviruscovid-19
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