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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Pilot Episode 092021
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31 views • October 03, 2021
SCCJ Podcast Show Notes 092021
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bxb9w2o0zcm2se5/HHSA%20trespass%20letter%20022721.pdf?dl=0 this is the “trespass” warning
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ob8mf5r9r0e06iot4u0rv/SCCJ-access-court-citations.doc?dl=0&;rlkey=serzfzcw0veprrmv3nljrvo0o CA court citations for protection of independent media
https://www.dropbox.com/s/x5xnyasqmyqpxt6/Shasta%20Co%20media-briefing-process.pdf?dl=0 shasta county hhsa media policy
https://www.dropbox.com/s/u3fmfami6krp2nf/FDA%20approval%20of%20Pfizer%20Aug%2023%202021.pdf?dl=0 FDA “approval” of Comirnaty “vaccine”
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qby7pqh790y9z0q/npr%20story%20nov%202020%20that%20cdc%20knew%20pcr%20test%20was%20flawed.pdf?dl=0 National Public Radio Story on flawed covid PCR tests.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qv4pfz0ksu4vgip/cdc%20july%202021%20report%20no%20cov19%20sample%20available%20for%20pcr%20test%20establishment.pdf?dl=0 FDA admits no COVID 19 sample available when they approved the PCR test.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/5ds7ote8v9wucc2/CDC%20lab%20alert%20july%202021%20as%20of%20dec%2031%202020%20current%20pcr%20test%20abandoned.pdf?dl=0 CDC Lab Alert! PCR test discontinued Dec 2021.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/mrp71i25iejonqb/HHSA%20Response%20Ewert%20043021.pdf?dl=0 Donnell Ewert letter, COVID 19 extra help employees
https://www.dropbox.com/s/vq9o7fu4acs8hin/Position_Paper_COVID%20expose%20032121.pdf?dl=0 Dr Ealy Covid 19 expose and position paper
https://www.dropbox.com/s/sv42xq8v7esnekb/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf?dl=0
the Fauci dossier.pdf
https://www.dropbox.com/s/8ddnepuoxw6v2x6/Merriam%20Webster%20vaccine%20def%20010821.JPG?dl=0 vaccine definition changes
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bxb9w2o0zcm2se5/HHSA%20trespass%20letter%20022721.pdf?dl=0 this is the “trespass” warning
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ob8mf5r9r0e06iot4u0rv/SCCJ-access-court-citations.doc?dl=0&;rlkey=serzfzcw0veprrmv3nljrvo0o CA court citations for protection of independent media
https://www.dropbox.com/s/x5xnyasqmyqpxt6/Shasta%20Co%20media-briefing-process.pdf?dl=0 shasta county hhsa media policy
https://www.dropbox.com/s/u3fmfami6krp2nf/FDA%20approval%20of%20Pfizer%20Aug%2023%202021.pdf?dl=0 FDA “approval” of Comirnaty “vaccine”
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qby7pqh790y9z0q/npr%20story%20nov%202020%20that%20cdc%20knew%20pcr%20test%20was%20flawed.pdf?dl=0 National Public Radio Story on flawed covid PCR tests.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qv4pfz0ksu4vgip/cdc%20july%202021%20report%20no%20cov19%20sample%20available%20for%20pcr%20test%20establishment.pdf?dl=0 FDA admits no COVID 19 sample available when they approved the PCR test.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/5ds7ote8v9wucc2/CDC%20lab%20alert%20july%202021%20as%20of%20dec%2031%202020%20current%20pcr%20test%20abandoned.pdf?dl=0 CDC Lab Alert! PCR test discontinued Dec 2021.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/mrp71i25iejonqb/HHSA%20Response%20Ewert%20043021.pdf?dl=0 Donnell Ewert letter, COVID 19 extra help employees
https://www.dropbox.com/s/vq9o7fu4acs8hin/Position_Paper_COVID%20expose%20032121.pdf?dl=0 Dr Ealy Covid 19 expose and position paper
https://www.dropbox.com/s/sv42xq8v7esnekb/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf?dl=0
the Fauci dossier.pdf
https://www.dropbox.com/s/8ddnepuoxw6v2x6/Merriam%20Webster%20vaccine%20def%20010821.JPG?dl=0 vaccine definition changes
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