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UK: Court, COVID Tyranny & Magnesium With Kate Shemirani
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143 views • May 26, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us to talk about her court appearance in the UK following the COVID tyranny that had her arrested for simply speaking at a rally, which the "officials" claim she organized but did not. She'll also be giving us the latest on what's going on in the UK, as well as talk about magnesium.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-court-covid-tyranny-magnesium-with-kate-shemirani/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-court-covid-tyranny-magnesium-with-kate-shemirani/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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