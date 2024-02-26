Truth and Righteousness

Seek ye the Lord while he may be found.
Isaiah 55:6-7
King James Version Bible
6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
7 Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
