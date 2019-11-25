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Vlog Day #15 Making Comicbooks | Tikvah inc.
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2 views • November 25, 2019
Why critiques are important and the progress of The Last Colony Comicbook
Your support for indie comic creators is so important in making projects like this into a reality. Even though we are are few months away from launching our crowdfunding event we still need your support! Follow this link just below to sign up for updates on the upcoming Crowdfund Of The Last Colony Comicbook.
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--84149/coming_soon/x/22621829
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
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My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
Your support for indie comic creators is so important in making projects like this into a reality. Even though we are are few months away from launching our crowdfunding event we still need your support! Follow this link just below to sign up for updates on the upcoming Crowdfund Of The Last Colony Comicbook.
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--84149/coming_soon/x/22621829
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
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