CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Climate Censorship in Politics

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October 27, 2022: My guest this week is Tom Harris, Executive Director of ICSC Canada (International Climate Science Coalition – Canada). On today’s program, Tom recounts his recent experience in the Ottawa’s mayoral race and how the debate organizers, moderators and media manipulated the debate formats, censored questions from the audience and answers from the candidates and even excluded two candidates in order to promote their preferred view on climate science and to promote their preferred radical climate activist candidate. Tom tells us what he and his team did to overcome these challenges and to educate the public on this important issue.
Learn more about Tom and ICSC Canada at:
https://www.icsc-canada.com
A Summary of Tom’s excellent report on the $57.4 Billion Climate Action Plan that radical climate change activists are proposing for the City of Ottawa can be found here: https://www.worldcommercereview.com/html/harris-a-cautionary-tale.html
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