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ΦΘΟΡΙΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΥΔΡΕΥΣΗ (fluoride in our water)
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1108 views • November 08, 2019
Yep, this is Greek to you because it IS Greek, but I'm not going to upload
Greek videos only. I'm new here, so please support me.
Thank you all
Αρθρα απο wikipedia
το αγγλικό https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoride
το ελληνικό
https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CE%A6%CE%B8%CF%8C%CF%81%CE%B9%CE%BF
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου: https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=101499#p101499
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
Greek videos only. I'm new here, so please support me.
Thank you all
Αρθρα απο wikipedia
το αγγλικό https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoride
το ελληνικό
https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CE%A6%CE%B8%CF%8C%CF%81%CE%B9%CE%BF
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου: https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=101499#p101499
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
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