Peter Has His Feet Washed But Still Doesn't Get It!

Monday, March 24, 2025 - A sojourn through the scriptures of John 13: 1-20; Luke 22:24; John 15: 12-17. For further study look at John 3:16; Matthew 5: 44-45; Titus 3: 4; Matthew 16: 13-23; 1 John 1: 7-9; Philippians 3: 8-9; 12-14; John 6: 70; John 18: 3; Hebrews 4:11; 8:5; 9:25; James 5: 10; 2 Peter 2:6; John 15:14,16; Psalm 41: 9.
Look for ZOOM link to Bible Study on Monday and Thursday at 6:45 pm EST
Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Monday and Thursday Zealous for Zion Healing - Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching
Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting