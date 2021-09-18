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BREAKING: Airport loaded with immigrants that all have colored envelopes
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393 views • September 18, 2021
BREAKING: Airport loaded with immigrants that all have colored envelopes
Health Ranger Mike Adams: The US is being INVADED by illegals, all promoted by the criminal Biden who's a puppet of the CCP, which helped rig the 2020 elections. The invasion of unvaxxed illegals is being used by Dems to REPLACE the millions of currently living Democrats who will die from the covid vaccines. And yet the clueless, vaccinated American Dems have no idea they are being exterminated by their own political party and replaced with Third World illegals. UNREAL...
Health Ranger Mike Adams: The US is being INVADED by illegals, all promoted by the criminal Biden who's a puppet of the CCP, which helped rig the 2020 elections. The invasion of unvaxxed illegals is being used by Dems to REPLACE the millions of currently living Democrats who will die from the covid vaccines. And yet the clueless, vaccinated American Dems have no idea they are being exterminated by their own political party and replaced with Third World illegals. UNREAL...
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