Truth and Righteousness
The church that you know around the world (Christian denominations) is on course to join Satan's one world religion.  Will you be a part of it?  The simplest things the Church is asked to do by God/Jesus they are not doing. Whether you go to church or not, the devil has a plan to get each and every one of us on his side.  The only way to see this and overcome is seeking the leading of God's Spirit.

Romans 8:14

King James Version Bible

For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.


Pause the video to read the text.  I am amateur at editing; this was more complicated than normal.. and took longer than I expected.  I just finished it tonight Sunday and thought I could finish it Friday evening.

