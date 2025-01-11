Eastern Christians Call for an End to War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Eastern Christian Churches in Palestine, including the Greek Orthodox, Syriac, Coptic, and Abyssinian communities, come together to celebrate Christmas. Standing united, they call for peace, love, and an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.
Interview: Metropolitan Antimos Jacques Yacoub, Syriac Orthodox Patriarchal Vicar.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 06/01/2025
