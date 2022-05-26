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Hate Your Family, Jesus Says
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75 views • May 26, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/MostEmbarrassingTeachingFromJesus
If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, yes, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple.
If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, yes, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple.
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