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THEY'RE PREPARING FOR THE END GAME
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297 views • June 28, 2021
The U.S. Government just released a report stating that UAPs (UFOs) are real physical objects that have been tracked for almost 20 years, using the most advanced military equipment. But if they are real, what are they? And who is flying them?
Every question you might have and MORE are answered in this Ultimate Guide to UFOs/UAPs #uap #uaptf #unidentifiedaerialphenomena
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Explained!
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If you like the content of Endtimesproductions and wish to see it continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Justen and Wes Faull from Fourth Watch Films and Faull Brothers Productions.
Check out their website here - https://www.fourthwatchfilms.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/4thwatchradio
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
Every question you might have and MORE are answered in this Ultimate Guide to UFOs/UAPs #uap #uaptf #unidentifiedaerialphenomena
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Explained!
...................................
If you like the content of Endtimesproductions and wish to see it continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Justen and Wes Faull from Fourth Watch Films and Faull Brothers Productions.
Check out their website here - https://www.fourthwatchfilms.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/4thwatchradio
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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